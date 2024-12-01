(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an offer to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Leicester City and he has done quite well for the Foxes. According to Fichajes, Tottenham are watching him closely and they have submitted a €25 million offer to get the deal done.

The report states that talks will intensify regarding a move at the end of the season. The player is reportedly valued at €35 million. The gap between Tottenham’s offer and the asking price is minimal and therefore it is fair to assume that an agreement could be reached eventually.

He has been linked with clubs like Liverpool as well.

Buonannote is capable of operating as the number ten as well as a winger. He will add goals, flair and technical ability to the Tottenham attack. His ability to slot in multiple roles will be a bonus.

Buonanotte could be a star for Tottenham

The 19-year-old Argentine is highly-rated across England and he has a bright future. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham if the move goes through. The opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete in European football with them.

Spurs have put together a talented squad and they will be hoping to win trophies in the coming seasons. They need to add more depth to the side so that Ange Postecoglou can rotate his squad more often and keep the players fresh.

The 19-year-old would be a solid long-term investment. The reported price seems reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market. Buonanotte will improve with coaching and experience and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.