Revealed: Man United could get tempting transfer offers for 25-year-old talent

Man United stars Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund in training
Man United stars Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund in training (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

CaughtOffside sources can reveal that Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is attracting some transfer interest from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

The 25-year-old defender has barely managed to feature for the Red Devils since joining the club, despite looking an exciting young talent during his time at former side Feyenoord.

Malacia’s time at Old Trafford has been majorly hindered by injuries, and it now seems Man Utd could get the chance to offload him as Dortmund and Lyon show an interest in a potential deal.

This comes as United also look for new left-backs, as CaughtOffside have previously noted, with the likes of Milos Kerkez and Ben Chilwell being considered by the club.

Man United have a tricky transfer decision to make

Tyrell Malacia in action for Manchester United
Tyrell Malacia in action for Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Some fans will no doubt be keen for Malacia to be given a run in Ruben Amorim’s team now that he’s back from his long-term injury, but it perhaps seems unlikely.

After such a lengthy spell out, it’s going to be tricky for Malacia to get back to his best, and so it could be that MUFC need to make the most of any opportunities to sell.

If big names like Dortmund and Lyon are keeping an eye on the Dutchman’s situation, that could help United cash in on him and sign the replacement they want.

Kerkez has impressed a great deal at Bournemouth, so could be a better long-term option, even if a deal is unlikely to come cheap, while other big clubs will also probably get involved.

Chilwell, meanwhile, is an experienced and proven player who now finds himself out of favour at Chelsea, so that could be an intriguing option for United, even if he’s also had his problems with injuries.

It remains to be seen if BVB or OL will definitely move for Malacia this January, but it looks like a deal to watch out for as Amorim prepares to make changes in that area of his squad.

