“A giant today” – Liverpool star posts insane stats as he steals the show vs Man City

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He didn’t score a goal, but Virgil van Dijk was the true inspiration behind Liverpool’s vital 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated almost from start to finish against the defending champions, who are now on a seven-game winless streak across all competitions — losing their last four in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 12th minute, tapping home after being picked out by a superb pass from Mohamed Salah, who finished the job with a 78th-minute penalty.

It should have been a more emphatic scoreline for Liverpool, who passed up numerous chances to extend their lead.

Van Dijk missed a few said chances, including putting a free header wide of the mark in the 19th minute.

However, that couldn’t take away from a colossal defensive performance from the Dutchman.

Van Dijk made a massive seven clearances throughout the match to keep Man City away from the Liverpool goal, while also making three interceptions, one recovery, two blocks and one tackle.

The 33-year-old also won three of his four aerial duels and four of seven overall duels, while on the ball, he misplaced just three of his 37 attempted passes.

There was a hairy moment for Van Dijk late on when he was caught in possession by Kevin De Bruyne but even then, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was on hand to spare his captain’s blushes.

Neville hails Virgil van Dijk

That late error didn’t stop Neville from lavishing Van Dijk with praise.

“Van Dijk has been a giant today,” the former Man Utd defender declared on Sky Sports.

Neville would go on to name Van Dijk as Man of the Match, which was well deserved after a monstrous performance.

Liverpool will look to continue their momentum when they travel to Newcastle on Wednesday before going to Goodison Park for the last time in the league next weekend.