(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta has come under fire as West Ham’s struggles in the Premier League worsened with a 5-2 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium, a performance that underscored the team’s ongoing challenges.

Sitting 14th in the table with just 15 points from 13 games, the Hammers find themselves uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, a stark contrast to their ambitions of competing for European places.

Alan Pardew thinks Lucas Paqueta is a liability at West Ham

One player facing mounting criticism is Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, whose performances this season have fallen short of expectations.

Former West Ham manager Alan Pardew weighed in on his contributions, raising concerns about his defensive impact on the team.

Pardew highlighted the Brazilian’s undeniable technical brilliance but pointed out that his lack of defensive effort has occasionally rendered him a liability.

The pundit suggested that West Ham’s already vulnerable backline, which struggles with pace and structure, is further exposed by Paqueta’s shortcomings off the ball.

Speaking on TalkSport, Pardew said:

“He is almost like a liability at times when you haven’t got the ball. He has got unbelievable quality, and if I was at West Ham, I would play him. But I would certainly look at my back four and look for a bit more pace, a little bit more organization. Because if you are asking me what their problem is, it is defending.”

Since joining the Hammers in August 2022, Paqueta quickly established himself as a fan favourite with moments of brilliance, contributing 15 goals and 14 assists in 99 appearances. His standout moment came in the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final, where his assist for Jarrod Bowen’s late winner secured West Ham’s first major European trophy in decades.

However, with the team now struggling domestically, Paqueta’s form and commitment are under intense scrutiny, adding to the mounting pressure on Lopetegui to steady the ship.

The recent off-the-field problems may be one of the factors impacting his on field performances. The 27-year-old is embroiled in a massive betting scandal, with the FA reportedly investigating four instances where he may have picked up bookings to manipulate the market. If found guilty, he may potentially never play football again.

Amid the pending charges, his future at the club remains uncertain regardless, with the player already linked with a move away from England.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder rediscovers his best form amid the current circumstances, or if his tenure at the club will be defined by unfulfilled potential and controversy.