(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Since joining Leeds United in the summer, Ao Tanaka has quickly established himself as one of the standout performers in Daniel Farke’s squad.

The Japanese midfielder, signed from German second-division side Fortuna Düsseldorf for €4 million, has become an essential figure in the club’s promotion push, showcasing his potential to excel at the highest level.

Tanaka’s agent, Marijo Knez, recently expressed confidence in the 26-year-old’s ability to succeed in the Premier League, emphasising the key role Leeds played in his development.

Knez praised Farke for his clear vision during the transfer process, pointing out that the manager recognised Tanaka’s unique abilities and provided the ideal environment for him to thrive.

He further highlighted Farke’s instrumental role in persuading Tanaka to make the move to Leeds, saying that the manager’s understanding of Tanaka’s skills was crucial.

According to the agent, Leeds presented Tanaka with a perfect platform to grow and succeed. the agent also suggested that Tanaka’s performances in the Championship will soon raise eyebrows, with many questioning why the midfielder is still playing in the second tier.

His agent added that he is confident that Tanaka is ready for the Premier League and can make a significant impact in a possession-based team that values technical proficiency.

Speaking to Fussball News, the agent said:

“Leeds United explained the project to Ao Tanaka very precisely. Daniel Farke showed him that he was the type of player Leeds needed. And Leeds, in turn, offers him an ideal platform to develop.”

“A look at the data also shows that. I therefore have to give Farke a lot of praise. He has recognised exactly what skills Ao has and how he needs to use them.”

“That doesn’t mean that the German clubs haven’t recognised this potential. But a move to a Bundesliga club didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.”

“I assume [he could play in the Premier League]. He can be good for a possession team that wants to play neat football with his style.”

“Many observers may soon be asking themselves why he is only playing in the second division. I am firmly convinced that he can make it in the Premier League.”

Ao Tanaka has impressed at Leeds United

Tanaka’s rise has been impressive. Initially expected to play a rotational role, the Japanese international has far exceeded expectations.

He has been a key starter in 11 of his 15 Championship appearances, earning a reputation for his tactical awareness, composure under pressure, and ability to contribute both defensively and creatively.

Tanaka’s qualities, including his ability to dictate play and break up opposition attacks, make him an ideal fit for teams that prioritize ball control and neat football. While his European journey started slowly, his form at Leeds has made it clear that he is ready for the next step.

In addition to his club success, Tanaka has made a name for himself on the international stage. With eight goals in 30 appearances for Japan, the midfielder has proven himself as a key player for his national team. His international experience adds to his appeal, making him an exciting prospect for top-flight clubs.