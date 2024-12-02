Alexander Isak with Newcastle United (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a club-record transfer bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international looks to be emerging as the Gunners’ top target up front at the moment, though CaughtOffside have also been recently informed of a number of other names also being on the club’s list, such as Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal in “ADVANCED talks” to bring in big name!

Still, Isak looks like he really fits the bill for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, and Fichajes report that the north London giants could try paying as much as €135m for the former Real Sociedad man, which would be a club-record £111m.

Arsenal’s current record purchase is Declan Rice for an initial £100m, rising to £105m, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, and Isak would be another exciting addition at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old has the pace, skill, flair and goal threat to make him a real hit at Arsenal, and it would give Mikel Arteta’s team a new dimension up front after becoming slightly overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.

Alexander Isak transfer: Can Arsenal win the race for his signature?

Chelsea are also keen on Isak, as CaughtOffside recently reported, so what move could be most likely for the Magpies front-man?

While it’s true that Chelsea tend to be bigger spenders than Arsenal, that might not necessarily count for much here as the player would surely pick the Emirates over Stamford Bridge right now.

Chelsea are showing some signs of improvement under Enzo Maresca, but one imagines it will still take them some time to be genuinely competing for the title and other major honours again.

Instead, Isak may well look at Arsenal and calculate that he’s just the kind of signing they need to take that final step towards lifting silverware.

AFC have come really close in recent years, and an elite goal-scorer like Isak could be the missing piece of the jigsaw, albeit a very pricey one.