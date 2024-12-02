Arsenal take opportunity to discuss midfielder transfer during director talks

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to have discussed a potential transfer swoop for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as they enter into advanced talks over hiring Roberto Olabe.

CaughtOffside can confirm reports that Arsenal have spoken with Olabe and that he’s looking in a strong position to replace Edu as sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Sources have provided further insight into the situation as it’s claimed that Zubimendi’s name has come up during talks as the Spain international is likely to remain one of the top Gunners targets for upcoming windows.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Zubimendi, but instead signed Mikel Merino last summer as the 25-year-old preferred to stay with Sociedad on that occasion.

Zubimendi also notably rejected the chance to join Liverpool in the summer, and CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal would likely still face competition from the Reds for his signature, as well as from other big names such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Martin Zubimendi transfer: Could Arsenal have an advantage with Roberto Olabe?

Still, even if Zubimendi will have plenty of suitors, Arsenal could have the edge in this transfer battle due to Olabe.

While nothing has been agreed just yet for Olabe to replace Edu at Arsenal, things are progressing well on that front and it could in theory mean he’s able to help the north London giants steal a march on their rivals.

Zubimendi looks like he could be a great fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, with the ageing Jorginho nearing the end of his contract and perhaps in need of a long-term successor.

Still, Arsenal also like Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, so it remains to be seen if they’ll definitely prioritise Zubimendi.

And of course we may still have to watch out for other top clubs, particularly Man City as they look in dire need of an alternative to the injured Rodri.