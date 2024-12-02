Advanced talks: Arsenal edging closer to smart move to give Arteta a boost in the transfer market

Arsenal logo on corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now in advanced talks over hiring Roberto Olabe as their replacement for Edu as sporting director.

Olabe has impressed during his time in charge of Real Sociedad, where he’s earned a reputation for doing some smart work in the transfer market.

It won’t be easy for anyone to replace Edu after his fine work at Arsenal, but Olabe has unearthed some real gems in recent years, such as Martin Odegaard, now Arsenal captain of course, and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

According to Foot Mercato, Olabe’s talks with the Gunners are now at an advanced stage as he looks the favourite to take over from Edu at the Emirates Stadium.

This could be a big boost for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who will no doubt want to continue to work alongside the very best and experienced people when it comes to recruitment to improve his squad.

How much will Arsenal miss Edu’s influence in the transfer market?

Edu has certainly played a huge role in helping Arteta rebuild this Arsenal team, delivering some big signings such as Odegaard and others like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes earlier on in the project.

More recently, the Brazilian has also delivered ambitious big-name signings like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori, whilst also doing some good work on selling former academy players like Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

Olabe looks a strong candidate for the Arsenal director role, but whoever comes after Edu will surely have a difficult job replicating what he did for the club in one of their most difficult periods.

It’s easy to forget now that AFC are genuine title challengers again, but the north London giants were a mess towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign, and Edu probably deserves as much credit as Arteta for steering the club back towards the top.