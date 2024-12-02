Enzo Maresca with his Chelsea players (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are understood to have made it clear to clubs that Mykhailo Mudryk is set to be made available in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Ukraine international has struggled to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge, and sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that he could now leave on loan, with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Barcelona showing an interest.

Chelsea would also be open to selling Mudryk, but for now it seems a loan is the most likely outcome for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, who has continued to break into the team on a regular basis under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has not been afraid to be ruthless with his Chelsea players since taking over in the summer, having quickly made it quite clear that the likes of Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Trevoh Chalobah weren’t in his plans.

CaughtOffside understands that Mudryk now faces the same fate, with the Blues informing clubs of his availability ahead of January and putting some big teams on alert.

Where next for Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk?

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is understood to rate Mudryk highly, and the Magpies are keen to strengthen in attack this January, so look like one of the main names to watch in this saga.

It is anticipated that Newcastle could open talks over this deal soon, with their interest currently looking like the strongest as they look to make up for a quiet summer by doing more business this winter.

Palace also like Mudryk, while it seems there’s even some hope at Barcelona that the 23-year-old could still revive his career at the very highest level.

Mudryk was extremely highly rated during his time at Shakhtar, where he became known as the Ukrainian Neymar and tipped for stardom.

It hasn’t worked out for Mudryk at Chelsea, but it will be interesting to see if he can improve again if he moves on from the west London outfit this January.