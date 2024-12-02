Good news for Liverpool as Real Madrid looking at potential €50m Man United transfer raid

Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool's game against Man City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid may reportedly have other options in mind for the right-back position, which could be good news for Liverpool in their bid to keep hold of star player Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Every Reds fan will be well aware by now that time is ticking away for their club to agree a new contract with Alexander-Arnold, who is just a few months away now from becoming a free agent.

Roy Keane’s “locking up” claim after Liverpool win

This has led to links with Real Madrid, but a report from Relevo now claims that the Spanish giants are also eyeing up Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot in that position.

The report states that Man Utd would likely ask for around €50m to let Dalot go, and while that’s not bad money to pay for a very decent player, it would surely make much more sense to sign Alexander-Arnold, who is both a superior player and who would be a free agent.

Are Real Madrid worrying about the Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer?

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping that Real looking at Dalot means there’s perhaps growing uncertainty from the Spanish capital about Trent making the switch to the Bernabeu.

Perhaps some sources in Madrid have been given the impression that the England international could sign a new deal at Anfield instead, prompting Los Blancos to look at other options for the right-back role.

Dalot could be a decent Plan B, but most Real fans would surely be a bit disappointed with that, as Alexander-Arnold would certainly be the dream signing.

Liverpool are flying high under Arne Slot at the moment, though, so perhaps that will help convince Alexander-Arnold that his future should be at Anfield.

The 26-year-old might not get another opportunity to make a big move like this, but at the same time he could also take the chance to become a club legend at Liverpool.

And unlike Steven Gerrard, who also committed the vast chunk of his playing career to LFC, Alexander-Arnold looks to be there during an era when they could enjoy plenty of success.