“In recent weeks” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United are working on a deal for attacker in exciting update

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making strides toward solidifying Amad Diallo’s future, with encouraging developments on his contract extension.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club has made substantial progress in negotiations and aim to secure a new long-term deal for Amad before the end of 2024.

The Italian journalist shared the following update on X:

“Understand Manchester United made good progress with Amad Diallo’s new contract in recent weeks! United are working to get new long term deal done before the end of 2024… even before activating club clause to extend current deal until 2026. Amad, key for club and Amorim.”

Amad Diallo flourishing under new manager Ruben Amorim

Currently in the final year of his contract, the 22-year-old winger has become an essential part of manager Ruben Amorim’s side since the Portuguese’s arrival in November. Amorim has been steadily instilling his tactical vision at Old Trafford, and Amad has flourished under his leadership.

Under Amorim, Amad has been utilised as a right wing-back, a role in which he has excelled. He has already provided three assists in just two league matches since Amorim took charge, with the manager himself praising him for massively improving since he took over.

Across all competitions this season, the Ivory Coast international has contributed five assists and three goals in 19 appearances, further emphasising his value to the squad.

Diallo’s journey with Manchester United

Amad’s journey with Manchester United began in January 2021, when he joined from Atalanta for an initial fee of £37 million.

Following loans to Rangers and Sunderland, where he notably netted 14 goals and provided four assists during his time with the latter, Amad returned to United and has gradually cemented his place in the first team.

Romano’s update shows that United see the youngster as an important part of their future whose development aligns seamlessly with Amorim’s forward-thinking approach. Securing Amad’s contract extension would only bolster Manchester United’s attacking options.