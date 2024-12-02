“I don’t believe…” – Gary Neville fires Premier League title race warning to Liverpool

Arne Slot and Gary Neville (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made it clear that he thinks Liverpool will hit a poor run of form at some point, and that Arsenal aren’t out of the Premier League title race just yet.

Speaking on Sky Sports after yesterday’s game, in which Liverpool went eleven points clear of reigning champions Manchester City by beating them 2-0 at Anfield, Neville said Arne Slot’s side must now be the favourites to win the title this term.

However, he also stressed that the title race doesn’t really get going until later in the season, so even though Liverpool are currently nine points ahead of Arsenal, that gap could quickly be reduced to just seven or five.

Something like that would then be much less daunting for Arsenal, who look like they’re just starting to hit top form with Martin Odegaard returning from injury.

See below for Neville’s assessment of the title race in full…

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

Man City have won the last four titles in a row, but yesterday’s loss at Anfield now surely means their hopes for a fifth consecutive league triumph are done.

Even though you can never really rule out Pep Guardiola pulling off something incredible, it just looks too much to expect Liverpool to lose as many as four games and for this City side to win all of theirs.

Liverpool are the favourites and have players who’ve been there and done it before, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all key players in Jurgen Klopp’s side that finished as champions in 2019/20.

Arsenal can’t be ruled out just yet, as they hit their best form in the second half of last season, pushing City to the final day of the season and finishing just two points behind them in the end.