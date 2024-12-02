Revealed: Ten clubs eyeing transfer move for Arsenal star as three enquiries already made

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 5-2 win over West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As many as ten clubs are monitoring Jakub Kiwior’s situation at Arsenal, while three have already made enquiries over a potential transfer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Gunners have not yet made a final decision on Kiwior, but it’s thought that an offer in the region of €40-45m could convince them to sell the Poland international.

However, while Arsenal’s preference would be a permanent sale if Kiwior leaves, it currently looks like most of the interest in the former Spezia defender would be in the form of a loan move.

CaughtOffside can reveal that the ten clubs eyeing up Kiwior are as follows: Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna, Sevilla, Villarreal, and Marseille.

So far, the three clubs to ask Arsenal about Kiwior are Milan, Napoli and Sevilla, with the latter of those two asking explicitly about a loan deal.

Should Arsenal let Jakub Kiwior go?

Arsenal clearly have a big decision to make here, as Kiwior looks like someone who’s probably too good to keep on sitting on the bench for much longer.

The 24-year-old has never really let Mikel Arteta down when he’s made it into the starting line up, but at the same time there’s just so much competition for places in the Arsenal defence.

Kiwior can play centre-back or left-back, but he’s up against big names like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori in both positions.

AFC will need depth if they are to survive the course of another long and challenging season, but there’s also not much use in keeping a player who probably won’t be that happy with the amount of playing time they’re likely to get.

Kiwior could do well to return to Serie A to revive his career after previously impressing there, and it seems that’s where most of his options will be if he is to leave the Emirates Stadium.