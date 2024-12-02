Liverpool ready to tempt club with €80million transfer offer for star player

Oihan Sancet and Arne Slot (Photo by Denis Doyle, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to bolster their title hopes even further with a major signing for the January transfer window.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League table under Arne Slot right now, and it seems the club are ready to make up for a quiet summer by backing him with money to spend in January.

“I don’t believe…” – Gary Neville’s HUGE warning to Liverpool!

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool could now be prepared to try offering around €80million to sign in-form attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

The report states that Athletic would likely find it hard to turn down that kind of money, so it could be enough for LFC to get a deal done, with the talented 24-year-old seemingly identified as a perfect fit for Slot’s side.

Liverpool already have a lot of quality in midfield and attack, but Sancet is a bit more of a number 10 player, so could give the Merseyside giants a new dimension with his playing style and goal threat from the middle of the park.

What do Liverpool need in the January transfer window?

When you’re nine points clear at the top of your domestic league and also performing superbly in Europe, it can be hard to know exactly where to strengthen your squad.

Sancet looks like someone who could fit in well at a top club like Liverpool, but it’s also true that there’s not an obvious need for him, so could €80m perhaps be better spent elsewhere in the squad?

Liverpool might benefit from a bit more depth in defence now that Ibrahima Konate is injured, while it might also be smart to think ahead to Virgil van Dijk possibly leaving on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t agree a new contract soon.

Andrew Robertson also looks a little past his best, so could a new left-back also make sense as more of a priority for Liverpool than an attacking midfielder?