Liverpool fans will love what Mohamed Salah did before scoring decisive penalty against Man City

Mohamed Salah kicks the ball around before taking a penalty vs Man City

Liverpool fans will love seeing this clip of Mohamed Salah casually doing kick-ups with the ball before putting away his penalty against Manchester City.

The Egypt international had another excellent game for the Reds, setting up the opening goal for Cody Gakpo and then scoring the second in a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool CLEARED to beat Man Utd to £40m signing!

That result now puts Liverpool eleven points clear of Man City, though they still have Arsenal and Chelsea to contend with in this title race.

Salah was as cool as a cucumber, though, as he prepared to take this important penalty kick while City defender Kyle Walker was arguing with the referee about the decision…

Mo Salah casually did kick-ups while Kyle Walker argued with the referee before Liverpool’s penalty yesterday ? pic.twitter.com/nQCfRVcTDG — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 2, 2024

Salah’s mentality is a big part of why he’s been such a world class performer for Liverpool all these years, and why he’ll surely go down as one of the very best to ever play in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old looks set to play a key role for LFC in this year’s title race, with Arne Slot’s side now surely the major favourites to win the league.

What next for Mohamed Salah after another big Liverpool win?

While Salah is continuing to do the business on the pitch for Liverpool, fans will be acutely aware that, away from the field, his future at Anfield remains unresolved.

The former Roma and Chelsea man is just a few months away from being a free agent, but it seems he’s no closer to agreeing a new contract with Liverpool.

Salah is surely still good enough to play at the highest level in Europe, so one imagines Liverpool will be panicking about him potentially moving to another Champions League club.

At the same time, though, Salah might also be about to receive astronomical money from somewhere like the Saudi Pro League or MLS, so that might be impossible for Liverpool to compete with for a player who might only have three or four years left at the top level.