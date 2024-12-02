Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has sensationally compared Liverpool supporters to Brighton in the wake of Man City’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The defending champions fell to their sixth defeat in seven games and fourth consecutive Premier League loss on Sunday.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah ensured City slipped to fifth in the table, a whopping 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

This is an unprecedented slump for Guardiola and Man City in the Sheikh Mansour era and their rivals are letting them know about it.

Pep Guardiola hilariously hits back at Liverpool fans

Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rained down on Guardiola from the Anfield stands in the closing stages of Sunday’s match.

Guardiola took the taunts in good faith, gesturing six fingers toward Liverpool fans in reference to the number of league titles he’s won as Man City boss.

But when interviewed about the incident after the match, Guardiola seemed to stick the boot in a little further, comparing Liverpool supporters to those of ‘clubs like Brighton’.

“They want to sack me. I wish they were more kind,” Guardiola said to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Why didn’t they do it at 0-1? Why didn’t they do it last season when we won the Premier League? Why do they want to sack me now?

“I didn’t expect that from Anfield, for other clubs like Brighton, I can understand it.

“But for Anfield, I didn’t expect this, maybe it is the respect we have. They know we have won six Premier Leagues.”

As the greatest manager in Man City history and having just signed a new contract, Guardiola is obviously in no danger of being sacked.

However, he’ll be desperate to see his side get back on track when they host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.