Club ready to make exception to transfer policy as they hold talks over signing Liverpool star

Mohamed Salah and Luis Enrique (Photo by Carl Recine, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have tried to move away from just signing ready-made superstars in recent times, but they could be ready to make a notable exception to that transfer strategy.

It’s not often that genuine world class talents like Mohamed Salah are available as free agents, but that’s what’s currently looking like happening with Liverpool’s star player as his contract is due to expire next summer.

Liverpool CLEARED to complete signing of £40m PL star!

The Reds still haven’t reached an agreement with Salah over a new deal, and French outlet L’Equipe claim PSG have held some talks over trying to lure the Egypt international to the Parc des Princes.

The report acknowledges that this would be a bit of a move away from PSG’s new strategy of trying to bring in the best young French talent, but Salah is surely too good an opportunity to turn down.

It remains to be seen if Salah will definitely choose PSG over other options, as CaughtOffside understands that the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and big names from Saudi Arabia and the MLS are also interested in the 32-year-old.

Liverpool look set to lose one of their all-time greats

As time passes, it perhaps seems increasingly unlikely that Salah is going to end up staying at Liverpool, and you have to wonder how the club allowed it to come to this.

Salah is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s best-ever players, and one of the all-time greats of the Premier League era as a whole.

The former Roma man has a remarkable record of 224 goals for LFC in total, with his dazzling displays down the years helping the club win trophies such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

It’s hard to imagine Liverpool will easily find a replacement for Salah, who still looks like he has plenty of years left in the tank, even if he’s going to turn 33 in the summer.

Liverpool fans will be praying that the club can somehow turn this around, but it looks like we could be approaching the end of an era at Anfield in the next few months.