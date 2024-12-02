“Need locking up” – Roy Keane drops dramatic Liverpool statement immediately after Man City win

Arne Slot and Roy Keane (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

It’s fair to say that Manchester United legend Roy Keane is quite surprised at how well Liverpool have done under new manager Arne Slot so far.

The Dutch tactician took on the tough challenge of replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and he’s made a flying start at Anfield, with the Reds now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool are also flying high in the Champions League, having beaten Real Madrid 2-0 just days before they earned another big victory over Manchester City yesterday.

Keane is clearly impressed with how fast Slot has managed to make this huge impact, as he joked that anyone predicting this before the start of the season would have needed locking up.

Many would have expected Liverpool to struggle after Klopp, especially as he didn’t look to be leaving behind the most in-form or confident team as they ended last season poorly.

Slot has surpassed expectations, however, with Keane giving credit to the former Feyenoord manager.

Arne Slot earns big Roy Keane praise after Liverpool’s win over Manchester City

“If you would’ve said at the start of the season Liverpool would be where they are now you wouldn’t believe them, you’d think they need locking up,” Keane said on Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport.

The Irishman added that there wasn’t that much pressure on LFC after they didn’t spend much in the transfer market, but it’s still a hugely impressive job by Slot, who is managing in the Premier League for the first time.

Slot was highly regarded at Feyenoord, but many top managers and players have found it difficult when first arriving in English football – even the great Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool fans will be delighted with how things are going, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this up, as they’ve arguably had a slightly favourable fixture list so far, certainly in comparison to title rivals Arsenal, who have already played Man City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa away.