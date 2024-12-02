Ruben Amorim admits one Man United player “wants to play more” amid transfer pursuit

Luke Shaw and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that left-back Luke Shaw wants to be playing more amid transfer speculation about a possible replacement signing in that area of the pitch.

The Red Devils ace has endured a bit of a nightmare with injuries in recent times, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that this has led the club to look for alternative options on the market.

CaughtOffside understands that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is among the names being looked at by Man Utd, as well as Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras.

Interestingly, Amorim has now discussed Shaw’s current situation, admitting that the 29-year-old wants more playing time than he’s currently getting.

Still, the Portuguese tactician has suggested he wants to be careful how he manages his players, especially someone like Shaw who’s coming back after a lengthy spell out.

“We have lots of players returning from injury, Kobbie Mainoo was a little bit of a risk because he was to play just 60 minutes … Luke Shaw wants to play more, but we have to control it, we have to rotate the team. In the future we will have a different system, you can see more of a starting XI,” Amorim said, as quoted by Manchester World.

One imagines, however, that Amorim is also a little reluctant to make Shaw a regular in his first-team due to the fact that he wants to replace him.

Does Luke Shaw have a future at Manchester United?

Shaw has rarely let United down when he has played, and he’s also been an important part of the England national team when fully fit and on form.

Still, it’s now hard to see Shaw working his way back into contention under a new manager who will surely be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Even if Shaw could in theory be quite well suited to playing wing-back in Amorim’s system, it perhaps makes sense that other players, including top young talents like Kerkez and Carreras, are being looked at.