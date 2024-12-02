Former Liverpool star picks out “scary” thing he noticed in win vs Manchester City

Liverpool players celebrate during win over Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has admitted he found it ‘scary’ quite how dominant the Reds were in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Speaking on ESPN FC in the video embedded below, Nicol admitted that he never could have imagined Liverpool would outplay Man City as comfortably as they did at Anfield in yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

So often down the years, it’s been very tight between Liverpool and City as they’ve both gone for the title, but a big gap now looks to have grown between the two clubs.

See below as Nicol sang Liverpool’s praises as he insisted he never at any stage that he could see Pep Guardiola’s side scoring during the game.

“This was (like) Liverpool against a team at the bottom of the table. It was so one-sided it was scary … at no stage did I think that Man City were going to score,” Nicol said.

“They saw it out with composure and with style. I couldn’t have dreamt as a Liverpool fan that Liverpool were going to be so good, I couldn’t have dreamt Liverpool were going to be so dominant.”

Are Liverpool now clear favourites for the Premier League title?

Liverpool looked like one of the main title challengers last season in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at Anfield, but ended up slipping away with a dip in form in their final few games.

LFC supporters might be concerned about that happening again this year, but for now they look totally dominant under new manager Arne Slot.

The Dutch tactician has worked wonders with this Liverpool side despite not really making any changes from the squad he inherited from Klopp.

With the Merseyside giants now eleven points ahead of City, they are surely going to be seen as the major favourites in the title race, though Arsenal and Chelsea are both nine points behind, so it might be a bit early to rule them out yet.