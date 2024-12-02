Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups, and head-to-head record

Marc Cucurella and Dejan Kulusevski (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Chelsea is always a pretty feisty affair, and it’s one of the next big games to look forward to in the Premier League as we head into the busy festive period.

Spurs host the Blues for the first meeting between the two London giants this season, with Ange Postecoglou likely to be desperate for revenge after last season’s 4-1 humiliation at home to these opponents.

Chelsea put THREE clubs on alert with surprise decision!

Both teams go into this game in good form, with Tottenham recently thrashing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, while Chelsea have put a good run together and played stylish football under Enzo Maresca.

This looks a hard game to call, but fans will no doubt be desperate to get themselves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ensure they don’t miss out!

How Tottenham could line up against Chelsea

Tottenham will be frustrated to have drawn with Fulham at the weekend, and so one imagines Postecoglou might be tempted to change things around a bit.

Before taking on Chelsea, Spurs have a game against Bournemouth to think about on Thursday night, so whoever Postecoglou goes with for that game might also give us a clue about what to expect for the visit of Maresca’s men.

Tottenham predicted line up: Forster; Porro, Udogie, Davies, Dragusin; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son, Werner, Johnson

Chelsea predicted XI to take on Tottenham

Chelsea boss Maresca has done well to make full use of his big squad so far this season whilst not chopping and changing so much that it has a negative impact on the team.

The west London giants have tended to rotate quite a lot for European games, but with the league fixtures now coming thick and fast as we get closer to Christmas, Maresca might also have to think about some changes for Premier League games as well.

For a match as important as Tottenham away, however, the Italian tactician will surely do his best to put how as strong a line up as possible.

Chelsea predicted line up: Sanchez; Gusto, Cucurella, Fofana, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Neto; Jackson

How to buy Tottenham tickets

You can click here for the link to Spurs’ official ticket page, but just bear in mind you’ll need to take up the option of becoming a member to unlock access.

You can save yourself that hassle by visiting livefootballtickets.com, to boost your chances of getting to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend to see what Postecoglou’s side can do against Chelsea.

How to buy Chelsea tickets

Chelsea tickets can be found via the club’s official ticketing page but due to the high demand, especially for a big game like this, it could be a bit of a headache for fans to get hold of them through the official route.

However, you can also try your luck with livefootballtickets.com, who are a reliable source for fans to watch Premier League matches, whilst also offering quick and simple service, with the offer of 150% money back guarantee.

Tottenham vs Chelsea head-to-head

There’s no doubt Chelsea have the upper hand in this fixture over the years, winning against Spurs a total of 79 times.

The north Londoners, meanwhile, have come out victorious on 56 occasions, while we’ve also seen 42 draws.

Chelsea are in better form going into this game, though Spurs have done well in the big matches, thrashing Man City away whilst also swatting aside Aston Villa 4-1.

London Derbies are always unpredictable, and this should be a fascinating watch as always. Drop us your predictions in the comments!

