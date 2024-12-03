Mikel Arteta hugs Arsenal defender William Saliba (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to seal the transfer of Adam Wharton as Crystal Palace are unlikely to allow him to leave in the middle of the season.

That’s according to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown as he spoke to Football Insider about what he’s hearing about Wharton’s future.

The talented young England international looks like someone who will surely earn a big move before too long, and Arsenal would do well to bring him in as a long-term successor to the ageing Jorginho, who is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Charles Watts has also told CaughtOffside that if Arsenal were to move for Wharton, it would most likely be in the summer anyway as they’re not expecting a busy January.

It could work out best for all parties involved if Arsenal make their move for Wharton next summer, and it seems that’s now the most likely outcome anyway.

Adam Wharton transfer update from Premier League scout

“I wouldn’t expect Wharton to go anywhere in January,” Brown said.

“Palace aren’t going to let him leave mid-way through the season.

“There’s been interest from Arsenal and from Man City among others, but I’d be shocked if he leaves.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about Guehi’s future and Eze’s future, and they let Andersen and Ayew leave in the summer, but they don’t want a massive overhaul.

“So from what I hear, they’re going to keep hold of Wharton in January.

“If that interest comes back in the summer, and I expect it will, then maybe they’ll entertain offers, but he won’t leave in the middle of the season.”

Arsenal are also eyeing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, so one imagines there could be other options the club consider instead of just going all out for Wharton, who, as Brown says, could also be on Manchester City’s radar anyway.