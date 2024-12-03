Enquiries made: Manchester United eyeing up potential free transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and Alex Meret
Ruben Amorim and Alex Meret (Photo by Gareth Copley, Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as a potential transfer target as a free agent next summer.

Meret is attracting interest and enquiries have apparently been made for the Italy international as he nears the end of his contract with Napoli.

Barcelona ready to POUNCE for £50m Man United star!

Man Utd have been named as one of his suitors by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who also says Inter Milan are interested in him.

See below for details as the Red Devils seemingly explore options on the market for a new goalkeeper, with Meret looking like a strong candidate to come in and provide Ruben Amorim with an alternative to Andre Onana…

Alex Meret in action for Napoli
Alex Meret in action for Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Meret has impressed at Napoli and looks like he could be a smart signing on a free, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact he’d really have at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old seems unlikely to be much more than a benchwarmer for the Red Devils, who have seen a huge improvement in form from Onana this season.

Manchester United happy with Andre Onana as no.1 goalkeeper

See below as Plettenberg has also made it clear that United are happy with Onana as their first choice, so they’re not in the market to replace the Cameroon international…

Instead, it seems MUFC could go in for someone like Meret to replace Altay Bayindir as their backup ‘keeper.

More Stories / Latest News
Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur shake hands with Miguel Almiron
Tottenham and Newcastle willing to pay £25m for ace who was available for £100k just 18 months ago
Ruben Amorim and Kenan Yildiz
“Intends to…” – Man Utd transfer target’s stance on move after becoming one of their “top” priorities
Julen Lopetegui, Manager of West Ham United
Triple title winner in line for sensational West Ham switch

This will be an interesting saga to follow, but a lot will surely depend on whether or not Meret would be content with that kind of a role.

It may be that the Napoli GK will have other offers that give him the chance to play more games as a regular starter, though it would of course also be surely quite hard to turn down a big name like United if they do come calling.

More Stories Alex Meret Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.