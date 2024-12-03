Enquiries made: Manchester United eyeing up potential free transfer

Ruben Amorim and Alex Meret (Photo by Gareth Copley, Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as a potential transfer target as a free agent next summer.

Meret is attracting interest and enquiries have apparently been made for the Italy international as he nears the end of his contract with Napoli.

Man Utd have been named as one of his suitors by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who also says Inter Milan are interested in him.

See below for details as the Red Devils seemingly explore options on the market for a new goalkeeper, with Meret looking like a strong candidate to come in and provide Ruben Amorim with an alternative to Andre Onana…

?? The contract of Alex #Meret from SSC Napoli expires at the end of the season, and it is still unclear whether it will be extended. There are already concrete inquiries, and there’s an interest from #Inter and Manchester United. #MUFC@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/ENDaBsbsz3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2024

Meret has impressed at Napoli and looks like he could be a smart signing on a free, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact he’d really have at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old seems unlikely to be much more than a benchwarmer for the Red Devils, who have seen a huge improvement in form from Onana this season.

Manchester United happy with Andre Onana as no.1 goalkeeper

See below as Plettenberg has also made it clear that United are happy with Onana as their first choice, so they’re not in the market to replace the Cameroon international…

?? Manchester United are currently very pleased with the performances and development of André #Onana. As a result, they are not looking for a new number one. 28 y/o is considered a key player. #MUFC The Red Devils are in the market for a new third-choice goalkeeper or… pic.twitter.com/PgwrCgiv4W — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2024

Instead, it seems MUFC could go in for someone like Meret to replace Altay Bayindir as their backup ‘keeper.

This will be an interesting saga to follow, but a lot will surely depend on whether or not Meret would be content with that kind of a role.

It may be that the Napoli GK will have other offers that give him the chance to play more games as a regular starter, though it would of course also be surely quite hard to turn down a big name like United if they do come calling.