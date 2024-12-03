Exclusive: Barcelona targeting £100m-rated Newcastle ace to replace talisman

A banner in the Gallowgate end reads " Alexander The Great" in homage to Swedish striker Alexander Isak of Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has become one of Eddie Howe’s most important players at Newcastle, but the Swede is set to be the subject of a bid from Barcelona.

CaughtOffside sources have advanced that Barcelona are monitoring the situation of the £100m-rated (TeamTalk) Swedish striker, as they consider him to be an excellent alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona set to test Newcastle’s resolve over Alexander Isak

Though the Polish international’s performances bely his age, the Catalan giants know that they need to look to the future, and are therefore scouting a brilliant striker for future seasons.

Isak’s form for the Magpies has been noteworthy and that is why he remains on Barcelona’s transfer list.

Sources have indicated that Barcelona could make a player + money offer for the Swede and are ready to meet his financial demands, though Newcastle are expected to rebuff any attempt to prise him from St. James’ Park.

That includes a potential club record bid from Arsenal, with Chelsea also thought to be keeping an eye on developments.

Isak has a contract with Newcastle until 2028 and he remains a big part of Eddie Howe’s future plans.

Indeed, sources understand that the Magpies manager is completely relaxed at present as he believes that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) wouldn’t pull the rug from underneath him and sell a player so integral to the way in which Howe wants to work.

Every player has his price of course, and if the Catalans do make a formal attempt to unsettle the striker, Newcastle may be forced to reluctantly accept that a transfer is inevitable.

Until then, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they will do everything possible to convince Isak that a move back to La Liga wouldn’t be the best in terms of advancement of his career.