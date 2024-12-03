Just 2 goals in 14 games – Arsenal & Liverpool considering risky attacker transfer

Benjamin Sesko with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, even though he’s currently going through a poor run of form.

The 21-year-old has long been rated as a top young talent, and this led to a great deal of interest in him last summer, though he ended up staying with Leipzig.

€60m star APPROVES Liverpool move!

According to The Athletic, interest in Sesko remains, with Arsenal and Liverpool mentioned as being among his admirers, along with Newcastle United, while it’s hinted that Manchester United may have cooled their interest after making other signings up front.

Still, even if Arsenal are lacking a top class centre-forward, is Sesko really the right man for that role after his worrying drop-off in performances in recent times?

Is Benjamin Sesko still the real deal, or will Arsenal and Liverpool look for alternatives?

Sesko started the season brightly, scoring nine goals during a seven-game run across September and early October.

However, the Slovenia international is now on a run of just two goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions for club and country – an alarming dip from his usual high standards.

Of course, every top player will go through difficult periods, so it may be that Sesko can still turn this around and get back to his best, showing why all the big clubs want him.

Or, alternatively, it could be that Sesko was a bit of a flash in the pan and we’re now seeing that he’s not quite the real deal after all.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Liverpool in particular look like they can’t gamble on a signing like Sesko right now when they might find they need guaranteed goal-scoring quality if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract next summer.