Chelsea ready to pay €60million for transfer of in-form 23-year-old

Chelsea FC logo (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay as much as €60million for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho.

The talented 23-year-old only joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, and he’s started well with some impressive performances at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will surely not want to let Pacho go so soon after signing him, but Fichajes report that Chelsea are still keen on adding the Ecuador international to their squad as a key part of their project.

Chelsea already have a lot of quality in defence in players such as Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, but one imagines the Blues might benefit from bringing in more options to boost their squad depth.

Thiago Silva left Stamford Bridge in the summer, while Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi haven’t been entirely convincing, so there could be room for Pacho to strengthen Chelsea’s options in that area of the pitch.

Is Willian Pacho transfer realistic for Chelsea?

Fichajes insist that PSG don’t want to sell Pacho, but Chelsea could be prepared to pay big money for him, and it will be interesting to see if the Ligue 1 giants end up bowing to that pressure.

CFC fans will no doubt be keen to see their club continuing to strengthen with the world’s best young players, of which Pacho is surely one.

The west London giants have done some smart recruitment under their current owners, with young talents like Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson finally starting to show their potential.

Pacho could be another to come in and give Chelsea a good long-term option and help them improve and come even closer to challenging for trophies in the near future.