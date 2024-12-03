Exclusive: Barcelona set to muscle in on rival’s January bid for £50m-rated Man United ace

Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Everton with Diogo Dalot. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

News that Real Madrid are apparently preparing a £50m move for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot because of not wishing to wait for Trent Alexander-Arnold is surprising indeed.

A transfer would therefore need to take place this January and certainly puts the cat amongst the pigeons as far Ruben Amorim’s plans are concerned.

Diogo Dalot could spark an auction between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The Portuguese head coach has already admitted that one of his first-team staff wants to play more, and he also appears willing to make a controversial transfer decision.

Although Alexander-Arnold still features prominently in discussions at Real Madrid, CaughtOffside sources understand that Los Blancos have already spoken with their Man United counterparts about the possible transfer of the 25-year-old Dalot, though Amorim will attempt to rebuff any offers for a player that won the Player’s Player of the Year award last season, starting every game in the Premier League.

Sources have further advanced that Real’s La Liga rivals, Barcelona, are expected to muscle in on any deal were the player himself to hint at a potential move away.

The Portuguese connection at the Catalan giants – Deco is the club’s current sporting director – could be something that actually tips the balance in their favour.

In any event, Dalot, for his part, said he would respect Manchester United’s decision but added that he was ready to leave if either of the Spanish top-flight giants came up with an offer which was acceptable to the Red Devils.

Dani Carvajal’s injury means that Real Madrid have more of an urgent need to strengthen their right-back position, with Jules Kounde’s poor recent form for Barcelona giving Hansi Flick some food for thought.

With less than a month to go until the transfer window opens again for business, clubs will need to start to position themselves now if they want to have any chance of closing a deal in the first month of the new year.