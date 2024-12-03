(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven will be out for another few games despite having returned to training.

That is according to an update from injury expert Dr.Rajpal Brar, who claims that the Dutchman has a recurring problem with his hamstrings, which is why the club are being extra cautious with his rehabilitation programs.

Doctor gives update on Micky van de Ven’s return

Discussing the star centre-back’s rehab program and his expected return timeline, Dr Brar told Tottenham News:

“He’s a player with a history of hamstring injuries and who relies on his high pace.”

“So this could be a situation where they are being very methodical with his rehab despite his return to training so he can handle those demands and not suffer reinjury.

“This is why Spurs are not rushing him back and he could be missing the next few games as a result.“

Van de Ven, 23, has been out since late last month after sustaining a hamstring injury just 14 minutes into Tottenham’s Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash against Manchester City.

The defender’s visible distress as he left the pitch in tears sparked fears of a severe setback, but subsequent assessments revealed the injury was less serious than initially feared.

Since joining Tottenham in the summer, he has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout centre-backs, earning plaudits for his defensive solidity and pace.

His absence has undoubtedly been felt in a Spurs backline that has relied on Ben Davies and Radu Drăgușin to step up with Cristian Romero also out injured.

This isn’t Van de Ven’s first struggle with hamstring problems. He endured a similar injury last season, which kept him out for a significant period. Tottenham are determined to avoid a repeat scenario by carefully managing his rehabilitation program.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be keen to have the Dutch international back in action as soon as he is fully fit.

With crucial fixtures on the horizon, Van de Ven’s return would be a major boost for Tottenham’s defensive stability as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season.

For now, Spurs will need to rely on the team’s depth and hope that Van de Ven’s measured recovery ensures his long-term availability.