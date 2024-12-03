Senior Man United star wants to remain beyond 2025, Ruben Amorim to make decision on English duo

Ruben Amorim has a Harry Maguire decision to make. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Man United captain Harry Maguire is hopeful of extending his contract at Old Trafford as the centre-back is keen to be part of the Ruben Amorim era at the Premier League giants.

The Portuguese coach took over in Manchester last month following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and there is a lot of hope at the Red Devils that the former Sporting CP boss is the one to return the club back to the top of the Premier League.

Many players will be keen to break into the 39-year-old’s plans and one of them is Harry Maguire, although the defender is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season

According to Manchester Evening News, the Englishman is keen to sign a new contract at Man United and is hopeful of extending his stay beyond the five years he has already spent with the Manchester club.

Maguire arrived at United in 2019 as part of a £80m deal with Leicester City, a transfer that has caused a lot of debate amongst fans of the Red Devils throughout the years,

After being put up for sale this summer, Amorim and Man United will need to make a decision on the 31-year-old, but he is not the only English star with doubt hanging over his head.

Will Man United part ways with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in 2025?

Luke Shaw is not out of contract with Man United in 2025 as the full-back has a deal at Old Trafford until 2027, however, the 29-year-old is a player the Manchester club need to consider moving on from next summer.

The Englishman cannot be relied upon as the starting left-back with his injury issues with the defender only playing three times this season for United.

Amorim needs to bring in a top-class left-back in 2025 and with Man United showing a strong interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, the Canadian would be the perfect fit for the role, as the Portuguese coach looks set to decide on two of his English stars.