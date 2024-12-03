€60m star gives approval to Liverpool transfer as another deal looks closer than ever

Jeremie Frimpong with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates
Jeremie Frimpong with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates

Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a huge boost as they’ve had positive talks with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international is one of the finest full-backs in the game at the moment, and it looks like the Reds have taken a major step towards a potential deal.

That’s according to a report from Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri, who claims that there have been contacts in recent weeks and that Frimpong has given his approval to a move to Anfield.

The report states that Leverkusen would likely ask for as much as €60million to let Frimpong go, but Liverpool have been keen to anticipate this potential transfer due to the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.

According to the report, England right-back Alexander-Arnold is now closer than ever to agreeing a free transfer to Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires in the summer.

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen
Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong looks like the perfect Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

As much as losing Alexander-Arnold would be a huge blow for LFC, the club probably couldn’t wish for a better replacement than Frimpong in that position.

The talented 23-year-old has produced incredible figures for goals and assists during his time at Leverkusen, and he looks like he’d fit in well in Arne Slot’s side.

Alexander-Arnold would be missed and difficult to replace, but Frimpong is an elite talent who could soften the blow of the 26-year-old’s departure.

CaughtOffside have previously been told about Liverpool also eyeing up Monaco star Vanderson and some other options in that position, but Frimpong looks like the stand-out talent in that position.

It could be a difficult few months ahead for Leverkusen, who may likely also face losing their exciting young manager Xabi Alonso, while Frimpong probably won’t be the only star player of theirs that top clubs are looking at.

Talents like Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah and Victor Boniface are also players who would surely be of interest to Europe’s elite.

