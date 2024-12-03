9 goals in 10 starts: Liverpool & Chelsea battling to sign clinical forward

Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot (Photo by Michael Regan, Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs who could be transfer suitors for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international is expected to leave Lille as he approaches the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, even though he also has an offer to stay, according to The Athletic.

From the Premier League, it seems Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa could be teams to watch in the race for David.

Meanwhile, the report adds that there could be interest from other European giants such as Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

David has nine goals in ten Ligue 1 starts so far this season, showing why he’s long been considered hot property on the transfer market, attracting plenty of speculation even if he’s yet to earn that big move.

Jonathan David transfer: What next for the Lille striker?

David looks like an interesting option for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to consider, with both clubs perhaps in need of more depth up front.

LFC don’t really have another out-and-out centre-forward other than Darwin Nunez, and David could arguably be an upgrade on the inconsistent Uruguay international.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old could also be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, with the jury perhaps still out on the Senegal international.

Liverpool would probably be the more tempting destination right now after the superb start made to life at Anfield by Arne Slot this season.

Enzo Maresca is also doing a decent job at Chelsea, but they still seem some way from winning major trophies like they used to at the height of the Roman Abramovich era.