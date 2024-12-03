Triple title winner in line for sensational West Ham switch

Julen Lopetegui, Manager of West Ham United speaks in a press conference after the Premier League match against Arsenal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui remains on borrowed time at West Ham United, and if the Hammers were to lose against Leicester, the club may get in contact with a triple title winner to replace him.

It’s long been thought that the Spaniard is on his last legs at the club, though he’s managed to remain in his position despite some awful performances and results.

Hammers targeting triple title winner to replace Lopetegui

He’s even gone as far as demanding some new signings in the January transfer window so must believe that he’s in it for the long haul.

West Ham don’t have a habit of hiring and firing managers, and that might be behind why Lopetegui still has a job at the London Stadium.

Before the Hammers play Liverpool at the end of the year and Man City at the start of 2025, they have fixtures against Leicester, Wolves, Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton.

It wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility that David Sullivan prefers to see how well Lopetegui goes pre-Boxing Day before making a decision one way or the other.

However, as The Guardian (subscription required) note, Sergio Conceicao, who won three league titles with Porto, is hanging around ominously in the background.

It’s understood that he would be willing to at least have a conversation with the East Londoners if it becomes an option, though as yet he hasn’t been contacted.

Though performance levels are far below what’s expected, particularly after Tim Steidten’s summer spending spree, a knee-jerk reaction isn’t always the best decision, and to that end, Sullivan deserves credit for pushing back against supporters.

That said, given that the Hammers are stuck in 14th in the Premier League table with just four wins all season, it might not be long before he wields the axe if the status quo remains.