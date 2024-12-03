West Ham could sack Julen Lopetegui soon. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui’s future at West Ham has come under increasing pressure following the Hammers’ 5-2 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend as the London club eye a move for former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

The Spaniard replaced David Moyes at the London Stadium during the summer after experiencing many successful years with the Scottish coach, which included winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Fans of West Ham started to grow tired of Moyes’ style of football last season and therefore, the Irons’ hierarchy opted to make a change at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

That has not worked out so far for West Ham as the Hammers have made a very underwhelming start to the season, with Lopetegui’s team currently 14th in the Premier League standings and have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

One pundit has tipped a former Chelsea boss to take over at the London Stadium.

The Irons were heavily beaten 5-2 by Arsenal on Saturday, with the Gunners finding themselves 4-0 ahead after just 36 minutes.

This has put severe pressure on Lopetegui and the thoughts of replacing the former Wolves manager have already been floating around the West Ham board.

West Ham look towards Sergio Conceicao

According to The Guardian, West Ham are considering Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Lopetegui should the Hammers decide to move on from their Spanish manager in the coming weeks – having been linked to the former Inter Milan star for weeks.

The Portuguese coach is highly rated in his home country having guided Porto to three league titles during his seven-year reign between 2017 and 2024.

The 50-year-old left the Primeira Liga club at the end of last season, therefore, he is an easy appointment for the Premier League outfit.

Lopetegui is currently hanging by a thread at the London Stadium and West Ham fans will be happy to know that they have a replacement lined up should the Hammers pull the plug on the Spanish coach’s reign.