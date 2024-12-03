“Intends to…” – Man Utd transfer target’s stance on move after becoming one of their “top” priorities

Ruben Amorim and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Alex Livesey, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz one of their top transfer targets, though his plan is to remain with his current club.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that Man Utd are looking at the talented young Turkey international as one of their priorities.

Red Devils scouts have supposedly been impressed by Yildiz, which is hardly surprising after the 19-year-old’s superb impact of four goals and two assists so far this season.

See below as Plettenberg explains his latest information on the situation, stressing that Yildiz is happy at Juve and seemingly not pushing to leave the club…

?? Excl | Kenan #Yildiz is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist for the attacking midfield position. The club is impressed by his development and continues to monitor the 19 y/o closely ??#MUFC are keeping an eye on this position for the summer. However,… pic.twitter.com/sRBO9RRjuH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2024

Yildiz is clearly one of the top young players playing in Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, and it seems inevitable that we’ll see more transfer rumours like this in the months and years to come.

Kenan Yildiz transfer also being eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool

As well as United looking at Yildiz, CaughtOffside have previously been told about Arsenal and Liverpool looking at the teenager.

Yildiz is surely good enough to make an impact at any one of United, Arsenal, or Liverpool, but which one would be the most tempting project?

Given that Yildiz doesn’t seem keen on leaving Juventus, it would probably take something pretty special to get him to change his mind.

One imagines MUFC could guarantee Yildiz playing time and make him a key player, but it’s surely Arsenal or Liverpool who are closer to winning major trophies.

Yildiz would also likely get a lot of opportunities at the Emirates Stadium right now, as Mikel Arteta could do with upgrades on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have plenty of quality up front, so perhaps don’t have an urgent need for Yildiz, though one imagines they might soon have something to think about as Mohamed Salah nears the end of his contract.