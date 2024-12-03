New Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy may need to make a big decision at Leicester City just days after his arrival at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes consider terminating Odsonne Edouard’s loan deal.

The Dutch coach has replaced Steve Cooper at Leicester after the Premier League outfit experienced a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign. The Welsh coach left his team in the bottom quarter of the standings and the hierarchy decided to sack the 44-year-old to boost their survival hopes.

Leicester opted for Ruud van Nistelrooy to lead them forward following the stellar spell he had at Man United and the former Red Devils coach has a very tough job on his hands.

The 48-year-old will be hoping to add to his squad in January and a key part in doing that may be to sell some of his stars or end the loan of Edouard.

According to Football Insider, Leicester are considering terminating the striker’s contract in January as the former Celtic talent has not impressed with the Midlands club since he arrived from Crystal Palace during the summer.

Odsonne Edouard exit could be key to the survival of Leicester City

Edouard has only featured eight times for Leicester this season across all competitions and has failed to contribute to a goal within the 229 minutes he has played. The 26-year-old has only started one game for the Foxes, which came in the EFL Cup against Walsall.

The forward has not been contributing to the Foxes’ season and it would make sense to let him go in January as his departure would allow Leicester to make another Premier League loan signing during the upcoming transfer window.

This could be crucial to Van Nistelrooy keeping the club up as the Dutch coach could bring in a striker of his choice, who could fire Leicester to Premier League safety, with Valencia’s Diego Lopez linked to the Foxes.