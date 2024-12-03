Ruben Amorim will have something Erik ten Hag didn’t for Arsenal clash admits Man United journalist

Man United boss Ruben Amorim will have Leny Yoro for Arsenal clash. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Man United will have Leny Yoro as part of their squad for their clash with Arsenal on Wednesday as the 19-year-old could make his debut for the Manchester club at the Emirates Stadium.

The French talent was one of United’s biggest signings over the summer as the Premier League giants agreed a £52m deal with Lille for his services, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to the defender.

However, the beginning of Yoro’s career at Old Trafford got off to a horror start as the centre-back fractured a metatarsal in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Los Angeles in July.

The 19-year-old has resumed training in recent weeks following surgery, and the French defender could come full circle this week as the former Lille star could make his United debut against the Gunners, new Man United boss Ruben Amorim revealed on Tuesday.

The former Sporting CP head coach could build his team around the youngster admits Fabrizio Romano.

“Maybe Leny Yoro will be in the squad, we have one more training session to see it,” said the Portuguese coach via the Daily Mail. “I feel he is in a good moment now, his fitness is better, I think he is going to be in the squad.

“I think he’s a special talent. You have to be careful in this first moment, we didn’t have too many training sessions together. He is training not alone, a small group of players.

“He is really fast, a modern defender and that is good when you want to press huge one versus one, he is good at that. But I have to be careful, we have to manage the loads, the minutes in the beginning, but I am excited to see Leny Yoro playing.”

Leny Yoro to be included in Man United squad for Arsenal clash

Following Amorim’s words, Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst has reported that Yoro will be included in Man United’s squad to face Arsenal on Wednesday but it remains unclear if the 19-year-old will see any action.

This is a big boost for the Manchester club who are trying to play with a back three since Amorim’s arrival and the availability of the defender could have made a big difference for Erik ten Hag.

The French star is highly-rated and the next few weeks will show how good the centre-back is as the youngster gets to show off his skills in the Premier League.