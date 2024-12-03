“Revelation” – Former Liverpool star picks out duo who’ve been like new signings

Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo celebrate for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has picked out two players who’ve been like new signings for the Reds this season.

It seems Hamann is a big fan of both Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones in the Liverpool midfield, with the pair undoubtedly improving a great deal from what they showed last season.

Hamann knows a thing or two about how to control games in midfield for Liverpool, and the former Germany international, now a pundit, says Gravenberch and Jones have improved so much that they’re almost like new signings.

Gravenberch took some time to settle in at Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich and some fans surely would’ve been quite happy for the club to replace him in the transfer market.

Jones, meanwhile, has long looked a promising young talent and it’s taken a while for him to really develop his game and live up to his full potential.

Liverpool midfield duo praised by ex-Red

“If you can control that engine room; control that midfield, you control games. If you do that, you’ll win more games than you lose,” Hamann said to Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“Liverpool are doing that this season. That is a big part of their success so far and Ryan Gravenberch looks like a new signing.

“Curtis Jones, he has been a revelation. Both players have been squad players at best in the last one or two seasons. They are vital players for the club now and this is what the managerial change has done.”

Liverpool also have top midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in their squad, while even Wataru Endo is a very decent backup option for the Merseyside giants to have.

That squad depth should serve Liverpool well over the course of the season, as they’ll look to hold on to this nine-point lead they have at the top of the Premier League table.