Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £50 million bid for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as they scramble to replace the injured Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish giants face a defensive crisis following Carvajal’s ACL injury, sustained during an October clash against Villarreal, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

According to inews journalist Pete Hall, Real Madrid view Dalot as an ideal and immediate solution to their predicament. The Portuguese international has been a consistent performer for Manchester United and is under contract until 2028.

Valued at around €40 million, Dalot is expected to test the resolve of new United manager Ruben Amorim, with Real Madrid prepared to tempt the Red Devils with a lucrative offer.

Hall provided the latest update on X, stating:

“With no recognised RB fit, understand Real Madrid are not willing to wait around for Trent and are planning a £50m January swoop for Dalot. He’s been one of the better #MUFC players of late, but if that’s the offer, it should seriously be considered.”

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Diogo Dalot will come as a boost for Liverpool

While Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been a primary target for Los Blancos, Madrid’s immediate need for a defensive solution has pushed them to pursue Dalot instead.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract at Liverpool expires next summer, and the Spanish giants will have to wait until the summer to sign him on a free. However, Madrid are unwilling to wait until the summer window to address their current issues.

This pursuit of Dalot could inadvertently benefit Liverpool. If Real Madrid secure the Manchester United defender in January, it may reduce their urgency to pursue Alexander-Arnold in the summer.

Such a development would strengthen Liverpool’s position in contract negotiations with their star right-back, whose retention remains a priority for the Merseyside club.

Since joining Manchester United from Porto in 2018, Dalot has developed into a reliable figure in the Premier League. His defensive solidity and versatility, combined with his ability to contribute offensively, make him a valuable asset for United.

However, with Real Madrid’s potential offer on the table, the Red Devils may face a difficult decision—particularly if Amorim believes the funds could be reinvested to strengthen other areas of the squad, with the report suggesting that the club will use the money to sign Viktor Gyokeres.