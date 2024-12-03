Man United star “absolutely devastated” as Ruben Amorim receives fresh blow

Man United star Luke Shaw has picked up another injury. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United defender Luke Shaw has suffered another small injury setback and the left-back has taken to social media to express his frustration over his latest issue.

The 29-year-old is known to be an injury-prone player, however, 2024 has been devasting for the Englishman. Shaw has missed 58 games for club and country since February, which has left a lot of fans frustrated.

The defender recently returned from knee and calf issues that plagued his 2024/25 campaign so far with the full-back making three appearances from the bench against Ipswich Town, Bodo/Glimt and Everton since his return to fitness – replacing the “the future” of the Red Devils last time out.

His availability has not lasted long though as Shaw has now picked up another minor injury after the weekend, which will leave the Man United star out for weeks, reports MEN.

This is a devasting blow for the defender as he would have been hoping to return to Ruben Amorim’s starting 11 soon and it is hard not to feel sorry for the England international as the Portuguese coach will be likely considering the full-back’s future in 2025.

Shaw has taken to social media to express his frustrations over his most recent injury issue and it is clear how much of a blow this has been for the Man United player.

Luke Shaw “absolutely devastated” with latest injury setback

Follwing the news of his latest injury, Shaw took to social media to share his feelings with fans of Man United.

“Hi guys, it’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback,” the left-back stated via Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

“I understand there is going to be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all of that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it.”