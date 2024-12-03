New Man United director eyes 27-year-old title winner as ideal transfer target

Theo Hernandez in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

New Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has reportedly identified AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as a potential transfer target.

The France international has shone as a key player during his time with Milan, notably helping the club win Serie A in the 2020/21 season.

And now it seems Berrada, who joined Man Utd in July, is looking at his fellow Frenchman as an option to give Man Utd a quality new signing in their problem position of left-back, according to Sacha Tavolieri of Sky.

The Red Devils look like they surely need an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw, with Rayan Ait-Nouri one of the names on their list, along with a possible deal to re-sign their former player Alvaro Carreras.

Now Hernandez is being linked as well, and he’d certainly fit the bill for United as he has all the qualities to play wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s system, while he’d add winning experience and know-how to this squad.

Is Theo Hernandez the signing Manchester United need?

There are plenty of good left-backs out there, but Hernandez certainly seems like a stand-out talent who’d be perfect if MUFC could get him.

Milan surely won’t want to sell such an important player, though, so it might be tricky reaching an agreement on this deal.

In truth, it’s easy to imagine this might end up being expensive enough that United would have to question if it’s likely to represent good value for money for a player who will turn 28 next season.

There are younger options out there, with the likes of Ait-Nouri and Carreras likely to be able to contribute for the longer term.

Still, Amorim will want a blend of youth and experience in his squad, so the Hernandez links make sense and could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.