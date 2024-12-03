“This is down to me” – Mikel Arteta apologises to “exceptional” Arsenal ace

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After hardly having played him since signing Raheem Sterling on loan, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has apologised to the winger and promised him more chances to play.

The deal for the Chelsea ace has been slammed as being a panic buy, though he has more assists than all of the Blues attackers he left behind after his loan move to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta wants to give Sterling more of a chance

Perhaps that’s why the Spaniard has taken the blame for keeping Sterling on the bench for the most part so far.

“I would like to see him more to be fair and this is down to me. He’s trying his best,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Football Transfers.

“His application and commitment around the team has been exceptional and now it’s time for me to find him more minutes.

“That’s the intention (to give him more minutes). That’s why I put him on against Forest, that’s why I wanted to put him on against Sporting, now getting into that rhythm because he can really impact the team as well.”

At 29 years of age, whilst time isn’t exactly running out for the former England international, he needs to be given a run in the side to prove he still has what it takes at the top level.

If he’s unable to do so at Arsenal, and with him seemingly being surplus to requirements at Chelsea, one would have to question what the future holds for the player.

From Arteta’s point of view, he needs experienced heads as he attempts to finally land the North Londoners first Premier League title since the Invincible season of 2003/04.

Sterling certainly has that in abundance and could prove to be a real asset for the club if he’s given enough of a chance to prove his undoubted quality.