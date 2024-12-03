“Make sure…” – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives advice to new Man United boss Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images, Hayters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered some words of advice to Ruben Amorim as he prepares to take on his Manchester United side on Wednesday night.

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening and will be desperately looking for another three points to build on their recent improved form, with this team surely not able to afford too many more slip-ups if they are to keep up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal “likely” destination for €80m midfielder!

Amorim, meanwhile, is at the start of a rather different challenge, as he finds himself in a situation more like the one Arteta was in when he first took over as Arsenal manager back in 2019.

At that time, the Spanish tactician had the task of rebuilding a struggling Arsenal side, and Amorim also finds himself at Man United during something of a low point of their recent history.

It makes sense that Arteta would therefore be someone with useful words of advice for Amorim as he takes on the challenge of getting United back to their best.

Mikel Arteta’s words of advice to Ruben Amorim

“I think what he mentioned, you know, have a very strong belief that he is the right man first of all to do it, and then be very consistent in your thoughts,” Arteta said during his press conference.

“Then put it into practice and make sure everybody follows you.”

It wouldn’t have been easy for an inexperienced manager like Arteta to do that when he first took over at Arsenal, but the Gunners are now reaping the rewards of being patient and showing faith in him.

Amorim arrives at Old Trafford with more experience than Arteta had when he took the Arsenal job, so the Portuguese tactician may find he’s better able to make progress with this team quickly, even if it still looks a big challenge, as so many other managers have found since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.