Liverpool fans deserve better: Latest Mohamed Salah update will make baffling and infuriating reading

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool this season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will surely be furious upon reading some of the latest details in the ongoing Mohamed Salah contract saga.

As has been well documented in recent months, Salah is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, potentially making him a free agent next summer.

Liverpool receive SURPRISE boost over star name!

Remarkably, it seems Liverpool have been handling the contract situation of one of the best players in the world, and one of the finest in their history, like complete amateurs.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have left Salah frustrated with how long it’s taken them to come up with a concrete offer, leading the Egypt international to come out publicly and admit he’s now probably more out than in.

Despite Salah still looking in peak condition, it seems LFC are yet to commit to offering him the length of contract he wants, with the former Roma man set to turn 33 next season.

Liverpool are taking a huge gamble with Mohamed Salah

If accurate, it’s quite staggering to see how badly Liverpool are handling the Salah situation, especially in the context of them also having Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in the same situation.

For all the good things the Merseyside giants are doing on the pitch under new manager Arne Slot this season, it’s hard to imagine many other elite clubs would find themselves in this situation.

Not only should Liverpool surely be pulling out all the stops to keep Salah, but their dithering with his deal will surely have repercussions with Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk as well.

After all, if you’re willing to lose a world class talent like Salah on a free, how seriously can others at the club really take your ambitions?

The Athletic add that Salah still wants to play at the top level and win the Ballon d’Or, so this is clearly not someone who Liverpool should be losing to Saudi Pro League clubs just yet.

As things stand, it’s not looking at all good for Salah at Liverpool, and who knows what it means for the other two star names that the club could also lose for free in a few months’ time.