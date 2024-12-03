“Amazing player” – Club chief delivers encouraging update on Liverpool transfer story

Mohamed Salah and Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Photo by Carl Recine, Sebastien Muylaert/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may breathe a little sigh of relief as it seems there’s no truth to the recent Mohamed Salah to Paris Saint-Germain transfer stories that have been doing the rounds.

The Egypt international is attracting plenty of interest at the moment due to being close to the end of his contract at Anfield, potentially making him a free agent next summer.

Reliable French publication L’Equipe have claimed that there have been some talks from PSG over signing Salah, and it’s easy to imagine big names like that being keen on the 32-year-old after his continued world class performances over the years.

Still, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now come out publicly to deny the stories, even if he admits he thinks Salah is an amazing player…

Al-Khelaifi is quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying: “It’s NOT true. He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered Salah to be honest.

He added: “We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true.”

Where next for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool make a mess of contract talks?

Liverpool seem to be doing a pretty bad job of trying to tie Salah down to a new contract, if details reported by The Athletic are anything to go by.

LFC look at serious risk of losing Salah at the end of this season, and CaughtOffside have been informed by sources close to the situation that MLS giants Inter Miami are among his strongest suitors, along with some top clubs in Europe.

Salah is surely still good enough to play for PSG or other clubs with ambitions of winning the Champions League, and he’s showing this season how important he still is to Liverpool, even if he’ll be 33 next season.

Al-Khelaifi may be distancing himself from this deal for now, but it’s clear he admires Salah and it would be wise to keep an eye on this story as things could change quickly in the next few weeks and months.