The current Newcastle squad and their manager Eddie Howe are set to receive a huge boost ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as the Premier League club’s owners have decided to upgrade the Magpies’ training ground.

The Tyneside club have been looking to close the gap to the Premier League’s “Big Six” ever since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in 2021.

The appointment of Howe has been a big success while bringing in stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak – who is being chased by Barcelona – has resulted in positive results at St James’ Park. Newcastle took part in last season’s Champions League but the Magpies have taken a small step backwards in recent months.

More players are expected to arrive in 2025 to help Howe’s squad take another step forward but the improvement of the Premier League outfit’s training facilities could also play a role in moving towards the top four of the English top flight.

Newcastle’s current training ground is not of the standard of the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, which is something PIF are looking to change.

Newcastle ready to upgrade training facilities

Newcastle have already invested around £10m in redeveloping their Darsley Park training ground since PIF’s takeover in 2021. Plans to build a new state-of-the-art training centre elsewhere have long been mooted, however, the Premier League outfit are set to stay where they are for the short and medium term.

The Daily Mail have confirmed this decision further as the outlet reports that Newcastle are planning to upgrade their current facilities.

The Tyneside club are looking to expand Darsley Park and bring it in line with the elite clubs in the Premier League as the Magpies continue to close the gap bit by bit. This will come as a big boost to Howe and his players as a better working environment will help get more out of the current and future squad.