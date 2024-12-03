Star who played key role in Newcastle’s revival under Eddie Howe now set to be sold

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) / (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to sell veteran right-back Kieran Trippier in the upcoming January transfer window, signalling the potential end of his influential spell at St. James’ Park, according to Football Insider.

The 34-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, has seen his playing time reduced this season.

Trippier has started only three Premier League games, with a hamstring injury and the emergence of Tino Livramento as the preferred right-back limiting his opportunities.

It was recently reported that the player is desperate to leave the club in January, and has even informed the club his intentions to move on, despite manager Eddie Howe’s desire to keep him.

This marks the second time in recent months that Trippier has been linked with a move away from St. James’ Park. During the summer, Everton were among the clubs exploring the possibility of a loan deal for the former Tottenham and Atlético Madrid defender. However, negotiations ultimately broke down, and Trippier ended up staying at Newcastle.

Interest in Trippier remains high, with several clubs across Europe reportedly keen on securing his services. Turkish giants Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, along with Serie A clubs AC Milan and Atalanta, have all expressed interest in the experienced right-back.

Trippier’s Premier League pedigree, leadership qualities, and experience at top European clubs make him an appealing target for sides looking to bolster their defensive options.

Kieran Trippier: Impact at Newcastle

Since his arrival in January 2022, Trippier has been one of Newcastle’s standout signings under the club’s new PIF-led ownership.

His leadership both on and off the pitch was pivotal in helping the Magpies finish 4th in the Premier League, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

Trippier’s influence was particularly important during Newcastle’s resurgence under Howe, providing a steady presence at the back and contributing crucial assists. His experience in English football, combined with his time at Atlético Madrid, where he won La Liga, added invaluable depth to Newcastle’s squad.

While recent reports indicate that Newcastle might not want to sell Trippier mid-season, the club could decide to move him on in January if the right offer comes in.

If Newcastle do proceed with a January sale, it would mark the end of an era while allowing both the club and Trippier to pursue new opportunities.