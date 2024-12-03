Liverpool rivalling Arsenal for ideal potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Arne Slot and Nico Williams (Photo by Carl Recine, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs still interested in the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain international has been superb in recent times, lighting up La Liga with his performances, whilst also really impressing as he helped his country win Euro 2024.

According to The Athletic, Williams had been a target for Barcelona, but it now remains to be seen if they’ll still be as interested in him after the impact of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and others could be potential suitors for Williams now, and the Reds certainly have a particular need for someone like that at the moment.

Could Nico Williams replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Although they play slightly different positions, Williams could make sense as a target for LFC right now due to Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Another report from The Athletic has cast doubt over Salah’s future as he’s said to become frustrated with how Liverpool have handled negotiations.

If Salah does leave, he’ll be close to impossible to replace after his great career with the Merseyside giants, but Williams is a fine young talent who could surely add something to most top clubs.

Arsenal might also do well to try to win the race for Williams as an upgrade on inconsistent attacking players like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, with Mikel Arteta’s side so often overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide all the magic up front.

It would certainly be exciting to see a talent like Williams in the Premier League, though the 22-year-old surely won’t come cheap.

The Athletic note that Williams has a £46m release clause and that’s the only price Athletic will consider selling for, which means a huge sum of money needing to be paid in one instalment.