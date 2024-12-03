Noussair Mazraoui arrived at Man United during the summer. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

New Man United coach Ruben Amorim has named summer signing Noussair Mazraoui as “the future” Manchester club, which may come as a surprise to fans of the Premier League giants.

United are blessed with several young stars and if asked who the future of their club should be built around, fans would likely bring up names such as Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund or Alejandro Garnacho.

These three youngsters have shown some brilliant moments in a Man United shirt already, therefore, it would have come as a surprise when Amroim named Mazraoui as “the future” of his team.

“He is a top player because he understands the game, he is very good defensively, very good one on one,” the Portuguese coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “I think he is the future of our team, we need more players like Nous.”

Noussair Mazraoui has been a major success at Man United

Mazraoui joined Man United during the summer as part of a €20m deal with Bayern Munich, broken down into €15m up front with a possible €5m in add-ons.

The full-back has been the only success so far out of the Red Devils’ summer additions as the Morocco international has thrived across the 20 matches he has featured in. The 27-year-old has won more ground duels (71) than any other defender in the Premier League this season, according to Statman Dave, which highlights the impact the full-back has made.

The arrival of Amorim will only aid Mazraoui’s Man United career as the Portuguese coach is a big believer in using full-backs in his team and the 39-year-old will need to make a big decision on Luke Shaw’s future before next summer.

It is not a surprise to learn that the former Sporting CP boss is a fan of the Moroccan talent, seven is labelling him as “the future of our team” is.