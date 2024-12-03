Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Jaden Philogene is not at the level Aston Villa need. (Photo courtesy of talkSPORT/YouTube)

Former Aston Villa star, Gabby Agbonlahor, has laid into one player at his former club, suggesting that he’s not good enough for what Villa need.

The Midlands-based outfit are already plotting a January move for a 24-year-old playmaker, evidencing that Unai Emery still believes his squad needs strengthening.

Agbonlahor says Villa ace isn’t good enough for Emery’s squad

Villa are also said to be in the box seat for an excellent La Liga player with an €80m release clause.

Clearly, Emery has an eye on both domestic and European success and needs all of his players to be at their maximum week in and week out.

A famous Champions League win over Bayern Munich and a creditable draw against Juventus – which would’ve been a win but for VAR overruling a last-kick-of-the-game winner – would suggest that the Spaniard is steering the Villains in the right direction.

As a result, only the best is going to be good enough, and Agbonlahor believes that one player doesn’t match up.

“(Jaden) Philogene, decent player, not at the level of what Aston Villa need,” he said on talkSPORT during a chat with Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend.

As a Villa stalwart, Agbonlahor knows what he’s talking about, and now, more than ever, the club need top quality players that they can rely on.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa could rescue struggling Chelsea star – READ MORE!

After the debacle of the Steven Gerrard reign, Emery is building something special at Villa Park.

He evidently has the backing of his board, so any playing decisions, whilst clearly still needing to be scrutinised, ultimately rest on his shoulders.

Should he agree with Agbonlahor that Philogene isn’t good enough, then a loan or permanent move out of the club is likely.

The 22-year-old has only managed a total of 479 minutes this season (transfermarkt) so a move away might even be for his own benefit.