Son Heung-min and Radu Dragusin in Tottenham training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a number of defensive transfer targets, including one of their former players in Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin.

The 22-year-old spent five years on the books at Juve as a youngster, but only made four first-team appearances for the club before moving on.

Dragusin ended up at Genoa, where he impressed enough to earn a big move to Tottenham in January last season.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are now interested in Dragusin, while they’re also looking at other big names like Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are ready to let Dragusin leave, but it could perhaps make sense to move the Romania international on, as he hasn’t quite made the impact some would have hoped or expected.

Will Juventus be able to revamp their defence in January?

Dragusin has already shown what he can do in Serie A, so it makes sense that Juventus are looking at him, as well as former Spezia defender Kiwior, as options in defence ahead of January.

It remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to give up on Dragusin just yet, as they’ll surely need the squad depth over the course of this season.

Similarly, it’s perhaps hard to see Arsenal letting Kiwior go, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta lacking much in the way of backup behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

That perhaps means Dragusin and Kiwior won’t be particularly realistic for Juve, but Chilwell could make more sense as he’s completely fallen out of favour at Chelsea.

The England international has had problems with both fitness and form, and it makes sense that the Blues have perhaps given up on him to a certain extent, though it remains to be seen if other top clubs would gamble on him at this stage of his career.